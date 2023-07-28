Foundry Partners LLC Sells 153,873 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 559,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,873 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises about 1.6% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $24,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.48. 5,905,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,728,557. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average is $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

