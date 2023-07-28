Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,378 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 1.1% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.47.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,101,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.06. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

