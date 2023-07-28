Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,819 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $12,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Jabil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.97. 1,111,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,507. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.26 and a 52 week high of $115.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.17 and a 200 day moving average of $88.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

