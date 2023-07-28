Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.36-3.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of approximately $6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.06 billion. Fortive also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.82-0.85 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.55.

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $76.53. 733,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,324. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive has a 52 week low of $57.43 and a 52 week high of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.97.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fortive by 34.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Fortive by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Fortive by 26.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

