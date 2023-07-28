Fortis Group Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 97,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IEF stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.31. 8,522,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,273,492. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $105.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.31.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2319 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

