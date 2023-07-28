Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $86.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FTNT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.60.

Fortinet stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.58. 3,956,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,105,157. The company has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.44 and a 200-day moving average of $64.42.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $591,029.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,547.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,985 in the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after buying an additional 213,151,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,402,934,000 after buying an additional 617,369 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,300,849,000 after buying an additional 3,467,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,395,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,687,787,000 after buying an additional 527,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after buying an additional 147,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

