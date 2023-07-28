Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Announces GBX 2.40 Dividend

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Forterra Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON:FORT opened at GBX 171.20 ($2.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of £364.31 million, a PE ratio of 660.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. Forterra has a 52 week low of GBX 137.80 ($1.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 301 ($3.86). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 175.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 193.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FORT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 245 ($3.14) to GBX 214 ($2.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.21) price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke precast products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block and flooring, box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls; chimneys, roofing, and fuel system; special shaped bricks; paving; and façade system, including lightweight, brick slip cladding system, wonderwall, quickwall, and surebrick.

