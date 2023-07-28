Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

FWONK has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Formula One Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Formula One Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Formula One Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Shares of FWONK stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $71.58. 476,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.08. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average is $72.30.

Insider Activity

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.42 million. Formula One Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 2.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Formula One Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Formula One Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,369,000 after acquiring an additional 58,281 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,481,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Formula One Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.