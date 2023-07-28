Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Given New $16.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Flushing Financial from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Flushing Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FFIC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.76. 146,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $23.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $52.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Flushing Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 407,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,905,000 after buying an additional 33,764 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Flushing Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 25,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Flushing Financial by 17.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

