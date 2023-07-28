Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Wedbush

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FND. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FND traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.48. The company had a trading volume of 898,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,527. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $116.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.20 and its 200 day moving average is $94.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,145,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,457,465. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,145,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,457,465. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,920 shares of company stock worth $5,323,160. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Featured Articles

