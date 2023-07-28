FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.49

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.49 and last traded at $67.49, with a volume of 122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.22.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day moving average is $64.83. The company has a market capitalization of $548.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $86,000.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

