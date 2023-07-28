Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81, Briefing.com reports. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv updated its FY23 guidance to $7.40-7.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.40-$7.50 EPS.

Fiserv Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:FI traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.51. 3,915,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,537,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.93. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $130.74. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FI. Argus boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,889,000 after buying an additional 1,022,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,906,000 after buying an additional 149,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $547,079,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

