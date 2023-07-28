Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $144.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens increased their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.71.

FI traded up $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $124.99. 3,290,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,536,281. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.38 and a 200-day moving average of $115.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $130.74.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

