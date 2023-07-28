Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81, Briefing.com reports. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv updated its FY23 guidance to $7.40-7.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.40-$7.50 EPS.
Fiserv Stock Performance
FI traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.51. 3,915,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,537,987. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $130.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FI. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.71.
Insider Transactions at Fiserv
Institutional Trading of Fiserv
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fiserv
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.