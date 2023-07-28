Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81, Briefing.com reports. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv updated its FY23 guidance to $7.40-7.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.40-$7.50 EPS.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.51. 3,915,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,537,987. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $130.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FI. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

