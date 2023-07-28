FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Purchases 36 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in ASML by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded up $8.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $717.03. 440,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,218. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $716.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $671.23. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The company has a market cap of $282.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.18.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

