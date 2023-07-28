FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 317,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 707,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 38,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 67,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of VWO traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,678,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,229,347. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.67.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.