FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Has $330,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $262.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.16.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

