FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Has $219,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,987,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $675,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $568,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EPD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $26.39. 2,398,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404,698. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $27.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 77.17%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

