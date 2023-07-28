FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVOV. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 113.7% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 97.1% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 140,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 69,086 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $103,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IVOV traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,638. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.28. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $88.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

