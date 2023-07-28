FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 7,482 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.06. The stock had a trading volume of 961,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,036. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.18.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

