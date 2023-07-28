FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Buys 1,329 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Williams Companies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,024,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,242,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,796,000 after acquiring an additional 273,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after acquiring an additional 136,216 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of brokerages have commented on WMB. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,127,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

