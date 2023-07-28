First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stake Reduced by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 738.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $48.97 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $49.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3021 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

