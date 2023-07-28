First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,500 shares, a growth of 801.0% from the June 30th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 638,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.60. 626,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,297. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $48.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average of $47.92.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

