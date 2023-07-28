First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $262.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $222.00 to $262.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

FSLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on First Solar from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $224.04.

First Solar stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,896,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,857. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 511.73 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar has a one year low of $90.16 and a one year high of $232.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.00.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,430 shares of company stock worth $13,561,727. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of First Solar by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

