First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.77.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 1.2 %

First Quantum Minerals stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.26. 41,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,175. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $28.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.96.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 10.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.