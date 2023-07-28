First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.00. The company traded as high as $28.83 and last traded at $28.72, with a volume of 24010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FQVLF. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.77.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.96.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

