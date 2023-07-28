First National Bank of Omaha Trims Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded up $3.74 on Friday, reaching $108.34. 610,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $123.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.33.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.85 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $27,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,725.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MKS Instruments news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $27,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,725.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,000,450 shares of company stock valued at $172,286,555 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

