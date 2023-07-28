First National Bank of Omaha Sells 359 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,647,156,000 after acquiring an additional 493,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after buying an additional 95,728 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,483,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,920,000 after purchasing an additional 121,894 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,450 shares of company stock worth $695,366. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $492.40. 339,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,829. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $466.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $502.13.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.