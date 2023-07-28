First National Bank of Omaha Sells 149 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Markel Group makes up 0.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $14,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, with a total value of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, with a total value of $66,812.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,678.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 119 shares of company stock valued at $160,092. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,447.48. 32,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,458.56. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,362.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,343.05.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.23 by $1.12. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 77.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.