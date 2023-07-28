First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Stock Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on B. StockNews.com upgraded Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Insider Activity at Barnes Group

Barnes Group Stock Performance

In other Barnes Group news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.59 per share, with a total value of $103,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

B stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.56. 442,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 365.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.91 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 581.82%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.