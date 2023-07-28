First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,949 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 22.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,218,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,763,096. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.18.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.86. 3,673,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,002,665. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $160.94. The company has a market cap of $430.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

