First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,949 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 22.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Walmart
In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,218,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,763,096. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Walmart Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.86. 3,673,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,002,665. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $160.94. The company has a market cap of $430.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.22.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.