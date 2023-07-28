First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.05% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 214.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monarch Casino & Resort has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi sold 16,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $1,097,540.22. Following the transaction, the president now owns 192,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 19,964 shares of company stock worth $1,348,073 in the last 90 days. 24.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.73. The company had a trading volume of 57,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,518. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $85.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.53.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $123.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Monarch Casino & Resort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

