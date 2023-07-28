First National Bank of Omaha Raises Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,247 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SM. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SM Energy by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after buying an additional 1,046,602 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 875.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,507 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,086,000 after purchasing an additional 948,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,391,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,478,000 after purchasing an additional 897,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after purchasing an additional 849,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SM traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.83. 1,223,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 4.37. SM Energy has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $48.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average is $29.90.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 41.07%. The firm had revenue of $573.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 5.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SM Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

