First National Bank of Omaha Has $595,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.46.

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $250.61. 1,788,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,910. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.24 and a 200-day moving average of $221.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

