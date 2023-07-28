First National Bank of Omaha Has $484,000 Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHO shares. StockNews.com lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of SHO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,899,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,882. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $12.33.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $243.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.93 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.