First National Bank of Omaha Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $154.39. 6,004,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,257,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.26.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

