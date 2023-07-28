First National Bank of Omaha Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935,497 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,385 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.29. 5,272,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,101,403. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

