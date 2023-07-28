First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,008 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EOG Resources by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $662,021,000 after buying an additional 2,851,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 103,083.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $294,282,000 after buying an additional 2,269,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,123,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,251. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $97.39 and a one year high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.32.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.