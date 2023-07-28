First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,625,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,303,000 after acquiring an additional 358,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5,651.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,175,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,580,000 after buying an additional 3,120,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,009,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,316,000 after buying an additional 36,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.45. The stock had a trading volume of 21,567,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,470,854. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.81.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

