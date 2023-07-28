First National Bank of Omaha Buys 10,527 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,527 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $7,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $52,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.0 %

BRO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,118. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $72.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.