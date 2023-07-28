First National Bank of Omaha Boosts Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.06% of Kforce worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 325.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 226,722 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kforce by 420.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,377,000 after buying an additional 202,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $8,959,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kforce by 1,345.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 144,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,694,000 after buying an additional 134,573 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kforce by 311.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 121,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on KFRC shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Kforce Stock Up 0.6 %

Kforce stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.10. The stock had a trading volume of 115,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,154. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $67.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Kforce had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

