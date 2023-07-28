First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target Raised to $77.00

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on FAF. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

FAF stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $63.03. 230,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,431. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.25.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. First American Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equities research analysts expect that First American Financial will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAF. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First American Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in First American Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in First American Financial by 20.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

