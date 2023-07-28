Financial Survey: Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) vs. Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHF)

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report) and Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and Huntsman, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi Chemical Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Huntsman 2 11 2 0 2.00

Huntsman has a consensus price target of $28.25, suggesting a potential downside of 3.05%. Given Huntsman’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Huntsman is more favorable than Mitsubishi Chemical Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi Chemical Group N/A N/A N/A Huntsman 5.11% 11.16% 5.49%

Dividends

This table compares Mitsubishi Chemical Group and Huntsman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group pays an annual dividend of $9.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 155.4%. Huntsman pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Mitsubishi Chemical Group pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huntsman pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Huntsman has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Mitsubishi Chemical Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.7% of Mitsubishi Chemical Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Huntsman shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Huntsman shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mitsubishi Chemical Group and Huntsman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi Chemical Group N/A N/A N/A $25.94 0.24 Huntsman $8.02 billion 0.66 $460.00 million $1.95 14.94

Huntsman has higher revenue and earnings than Mitsubishi Chemical Group. Mitsubishi Chemical Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huntsman, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Huntsman beats Mitsubishi Chemical Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products. It also provides high-performance engineering plastics, as well as advanced solutions; industrial materials, such as MMA, petrochemicals, carbon products, and industrial gages; and pharma and regenerative medicines. In addition, the company offers engineering, transportation, and warehousing services. Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides. The Advanced Materials segment offers epoxy, phenoxy, acrylic, polyurethane, and acrylonitrile-butadiene-based polymer formulations; and high performance thermoset resins, curing and toughening agents, and carbon nanotubes additives. The company's products are used in a range of applications, including adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, durable and non-durable consumer products, electronics, insulation, medical, packaging, coatings and construction, power generation, and refining. Huntsman Corporation was founded in 1970 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

