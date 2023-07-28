Financial Review: Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) versus Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDAQ)

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) and Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDAQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Hoth Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Tricida shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Hoth Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.6% of Tricida shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Hoth Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tricida has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics N/A -119.32% -103.71% Tricida N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hoth Therapeutics and Tricida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Hoth Therapeutics and Tricida’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.37 million ($10.55) -0.25 Tricida N/A N/A -$176.57 million ($2.36) N/A

Hoth Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tricida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hoth Therapeutics and Tricida, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoth Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tricida 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hoth Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 266.80%.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19. The company is also developing BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of eczema; and HT-005 for treating patients with lupus, as well as a diagnostic device through a mobile device. The company has license agreements with the George Washington University; Isoprene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Virginia Commonwealth University; the North Carolina State University; Chelexa BioSciences, Inc. and the University of Cincinnati; Zylö Therapeutics, Inc.; and Voltron Therapeutics, Inc. It also has a research collaboration agreement with Weill Cornell Medicine to develop HT-003. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker on May 22, 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

