Financial Analysis: Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) vs. BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) and BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clearwater Analytics and BigBear.ai’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearwater Analytics $303.43 million 13.60 -$7.97 million ($0.06) -285.00 BigBear.ai $155.01 million 1.72 -$121.67 million ($1.00) -1.87

Clearwater Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than BigBear.ai. Clearwater Analytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BigBear.ai, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Clearwater Analytics has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigBear.ai has a beta of 3.48, suggesting that its share price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Clearwater Analytics and BigBear.ai, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearwater Analytics 0 4 6 0 2.60 BigBear.ai 0 1 0 0 2.00

Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.88%. Given Clearwater Analytics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Clearwater Analytics is more favorable than BigBear.ai.

Profitability

This table compares Clearwater Analytics and BigBear.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearwater Analytics -4.00% 1.21% 0.88% BigBear.ai -80.28% -4,639.70% -61.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.0% of Clearwater Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Clearwater Analytics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Clearwater Analytics beats BigBear.ai on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally. It offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions. The company's Clearwater Prism SaaS-based data and reporting platform for investment data delivers a range of product modules, including Prism reporting and statements, Prism connectors, Prism data ops, and Prism managed services. It also provides portfolio management and order management, performance, unit-linked funds, and full trade life cycle, as well as provides modular front, middle and back-office solution to investment managers, private banks, and insurers. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning. The Analytics segment provides high-end technology and consulting services. This segment focuses on the areas of big data computing and analytical solutions, including predictive and prescriptive analytics solutions. Its solutions assist customers in aggregating, interpreting, and synthesizing data to enable real-time decision-making capabilities. The company's customers include federal defense and intelligence agencies, manufacturers, third party logistics providers, retailers, healthcare, and life sciences organizations. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

