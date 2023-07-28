Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.31

Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.31 and last traded at $43.31, with a volume of 2160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $547.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDRR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 582.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 3,535.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

