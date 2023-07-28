FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $288.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FDX. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $246.14.

NYSE:FDX traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.32. 1,944,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,011. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.96 and its 200-day moving average is $222.37. FedEx has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $270.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 over the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

