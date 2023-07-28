FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 92.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,776 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,476 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 1.3% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FDX traded up $3.44 on Friday, reaching $268.81. The company had a trading volume of 629,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $270.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.96 and its 200-day moving average is $222.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

