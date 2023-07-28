Family Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,100 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 81.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

QUAL traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.61. 834,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.66. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

