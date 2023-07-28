Family Asset Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,242,923,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,805,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,745,445. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.51. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.37 and a twelve month high of $82.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2478 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

